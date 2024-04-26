Analysis confirms biggest winners in Biden's student loan agenda are … the RICH!

Joe Biden repeatedly has launched his own agendas – absent any approval from Congress – to "forgive" the student loans of tens of millions of people.

He's actually not "forgiving" the loans, he's just transferring the liabilities from the people who took the money to taxpayers who didn't get either the money or the college degree.

Critics have charged he's trying to buy votes in this election season with the plan that already is costing American taxpayers half a trillion dollars – even though some of his schemes have been turned back by the courts and others remain under challenge.

But Washington Examiner columnist Jon Miltimore, of the Foundation for Economic Education, now has documented that the biggest winners of the plan by Biden, a very rich man who has taken in millions and millions of dollars in income in just the past few years, are others in his elite class, the rich.

In fact, the report said in Biden's latest strategy, "the primary beneficiaries are high-income earners.

The report cited a study from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"While Biden’s 2023 SAVE Plan already put taxpayers on the hook for $475 billion, the new plans add another $84 billion to the tally — largely by 'canceling' the student debt of some 750,000 households making more than $312,000 a year on average," it said.

"The average debt relief for these households is $25,500, the study found."

The report called Biden's plans, "A dreadful, immoral, and dangerous policy."

Biden's first attempt was struck down by the Supreme Court, but since then he's announced numerous giveaways of taxpayer monies under other statutes.

He's been charged recently in court with an attempt "to sidestep the Constitution" as part of "a long but troubling pattern of the president relying on innocuous language from decades-old statutes to impose drastic, costly policy changes on the American people without their consent."

The report charged Biden is using the public treasury "to pay off the student loans of families who represent the top 5% of earners in the United States."

The problem compounds, too.

"I think there’s real concern among economists in that [debt forgiveness] is just going to create more of an inflationary problem," University of Cincinnati economist Michael Jones said in an interview just last year.

The Examiner report noted, "Making taxpayers pay back loans they never took out is nothing short of legalized plunder."

