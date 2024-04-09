Anti-Israel agitators shut down Senate cafeteria; around 50 arrested

(FOX NEWS) – More than 50 people were arrested Tuesday after the Senate cafeteria was shut down by anti-Israel protesters chanting "Senate can’t eat until Gaza eats!"

The U.S. Capitol Police confirmed to Fox News that those arrested inside the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., were charged with Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding. "It is illegal to demonstrate inside any of the Congressional Buildings," Capitol Police said in a statement.

A video obtained by Fox News shows demonstrators walking through the hallways of the building, raising their hands and saying, "Children are starving in Gaza" and "People are dying in Gaza."

