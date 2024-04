(JNS) -- Israel’s Foreign Ministry recently launched a campaign to present evidence of Hamas’s sexual crimes on Oct. 7 to the Arabic-speaking world.

The campaign material will be distributed through the ministry’s media channels, which together reach more than five million followers.

Dozens of media articles covering the sexual horrors committed by Hamas, testimonies of survivors and freed hostages, and the stories of first responders who saw the atrocities have been translated into Arabic.

