Ashli Babbitt was killed on Jan 6, 2021, so feds opened criminal probe of HER!

The federal government opened a criminal investigation into Ashli Babbitt after she, while unarmed, was shot and killed by a police officer on Jan. 6, 2021, according to a report from government watchdog Judicial Watch.

The organization said it got 62 pages of records from the Department of Justice under a Freedom of Information lawsuit revealing the agenda pursued by the government after the officer, ex-Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd, killed her.

The report from the watchdog group explained Babbitt was killed as she climbed into a broken interior window in the Capitol on that day, when hundreds protested what they perceived as the unjust awarding of the White House to Joe Biden following the 2020 election.

The records show that eight days after her death, she was targeted in a "posthumous investigation" that focused on "potential violations" including civil disorder, unlawful entry, riots and "injuries to property."

The document from the government also said there were two subjects shot that day, one of them being Babbitt.

The report explained that the records now in hand "may also be responsive to a recent FOIA suit for the family for FBI files and potentially related to the $30 million wrongful death lawsuit brought by Judicial Watch on behalf of the Babbitt family."

That protest-turned-riot is what Democrats ever since have claimed was an "insurrection" against the government, during which rioters would be attempting to overthrow a government and take control of its military, economy, foreign policy and more.

There's actually no evidence it was any more than a protest during which a few hundred people rioted.

The documents also revealed that Babbitt had deployed with the U.S. military to Kyrgyzstan, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

A government source told investigators at the time, "she likely did not know the risk of passing through the window."

Multiple reports of people being interviewed about Babbitt were redacted, the report said.

"It is beyond belief that the Biden FBI gave Ashli Babbitt’s killer a free pass while engaging in a malicious months-long ‘criminal’ investigation of Babbitt herself," charged Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

The watchdog report noted that it earlier had gotten evidence of "the extensive apparatus the Biden Justice Department set up to investigate and prosecute January 6 protestors" and that other records showed how prosecutors refused to charge Byrd for shooting Babbitt.

