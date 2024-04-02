Assisted suicide drug takes 5 days to kill patient

(LIFENEWS) – A patient who received assisted suicide drugs last year in Oregon took 137 hours to die, nearly six days, an annual report has stated, while also revealing that many people choose death because they cannot afford healthcare.

Assisted suicide in Oregon leaped by 21% in 2023, according to a state report detailing the 367 Death with Dignity Act (DWDA) deaths that year. Health authorities attribute the rise to patients now coming from outside of Oregon to die. Nearly 3,000 people have died through assisted suicide since Oregon legalised the procedure in 1997.

Of the people who died from assisted suicide in Oregon in 2023, 92% cited loss of autonomy as a reason, as well as a less enjoyable life (88%) and loss of dignity (64%).

