Authorities armed with 'thousands' of pepperballs instructed to go full force against migrants

(NEW YORK POST) – Hundreds of migrants have started arriving daily at the border just south of El Paso via overloaded freight trains on a line nicknamed “The Beast,” after the Mexican government stopped cracking down on people hitching rides.

In response to an expected spike in illegal crossing attempts, Texas National Guard soldiers have been issued non-lethal pepperball ammo to deter would-be border crossers from attempting to sneak over in the fortified areas around points of entry, a National Guard source told The Post.

The soldiers have been armed with “thousands” of pepper balls and the source adds, “It’s on like Donkey Kong right now,” pointing out more troops are also being called in as reinforcements. The first train arrived Wednesday in Juarez, directly south of El Paso, with hundreds of migrants offloading, according to Border Report.

