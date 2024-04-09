A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HealthCRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Authorities arrest mother, daughter over alleged illegal surgery operation

Specialized in $6,000 butt injections

Published April 9, 2024 at 1:57pm

(FOX NEWS) – Texas law enforcement officials arrested a mother-daughter duo who allegedly operated an illegal butt injection operation, offering to complete the medical procedure for about $6,000.

The Houston Police Department conducted an undercover sting last Wednesday, which led to the arrests of 56-year-old Consuelo Dal Bo and her daughter, 18-year-old Isabella Dal Bo, who were both charged with unlawfully practicing medicine without a license. The mother was also charged with knowingly delivering a controlled substance.

According to court records obtained by FOX 26 in Houston, the mother and daughter were at a short-term rental on Eastern Meadowlark Way, where they offered butt injections for $6,000.

