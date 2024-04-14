Baby thrives after being given pacemaker for heart condition

A baby is thriving in the United Kingdom after being given a battery-sized pacemaker for a heart condition at birth.

This is after the mom, who had been offered abortion when the baby's condition was discovered in utero, chose life.

A report from the Christian Institute explains the mother, Rae Dawson, was offered abortion at 20 weeks when medics said her baby's heart was not pumping correctly.

At birth, Esme, just about five pounds, was fitted with a tiny pacemaker.

A year and a half later, she's "coming on in leaps and bounds," the report said.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Rae recalled when she got the news.

"The sonographer ran the scanner over my stomach and then he went quiet and kept looking at the screen. He asked me to move around a little to make the baby move and then he said her heart rate was very low. He came back with another doctor who confirmed that she had a low heart rate."

While the news was "devastating," she declined to go along with a hospital recommendation for "termination."

At seven days, the newborn was fitted with the pacemaker.

A report from the Daily Mail said now, Esme Byrne is "thriving."

The diagnosis was Complete Heart Block and that allowed blood to be pumped into the heart, but it was pumping out at only half the rate.

The report said doctors suggested Dawson's own body was attacking her unborn baby's heart. Autoimmune conditions – including Lupus – were blamed.

The pacemaker fitting was at Evelina London Children's Hospital in London and Esme went home shortly later.

The pacemaker probably will need to be changed as Esme grows, probably at age four or five.

For now, Dawson said, "There's no holding her back."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!