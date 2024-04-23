Bannon: House Republicans secretly want Trump to lose

Steve Bannon, the former campaign manager for Donald Trump who is now a podcaster on Real America's Voice, is hammering House Republicans, claiming they secretly wish the former president loses to Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

On his "War Room" podcast Monday, Bannon scorched House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan for failing to investigate Trump's prosecutors.

"Why is Jordan, why does he not have a criminal conspiracy investigation from Fani Willis in Georgia to 'Big Tish James' in New York City?" Bannon railed.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

"The Justice Department, why they've not been sent letters – 'Preserve your documents.' Why have hearings not gone on? Why have they not broken these things up? You know why. Because they don't really have Trump's back.

"They want MAGA to go away. They want Trump to be defeated in November. Yes, yes, I know I said the quiet part out loud."

Do House Republicans secretly want Trump to lose the 2024 presidential election? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 93% (68 Votes) 7% (5 Votes)

BANNON says the quiet part out loud: House Rs want Trump to be defeated in Nov. "Why does @Jim_Jordan not have a criminal conspiracy investigation from Fani Willis in GA to Big Tish James in NY, the DOJ? Why have they not been sent letters? Why have hearings not gone on? Why… pic.twitter.com/XSLse2tZEL — Grace Chong (@gc22gc) April 22, 2024

Bannon continued: "Let's go on the offense, Jim Jordan. No, don't go on 'Hannity' and tell me everything you are gonna do and send some tweets. That's all, that's all performative. Nothing's happening to back President Trump. Nothing. If you got War Room you got a couple other shows besides that it's total crickets. Nothing's happening to support President Trump. Let me repeat that. Nothing."

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

"A thirty-front war intensifies today because we are fighting everywhere to save this Republic. From the tip of Manhattan, and just remember, the Ukrainian flags, the slobbering over 'Polypockets' [House Speaker Mike] Johnson where this Churchill moment -- the Ukrainian flags, what's happening up at Columbia and MIT and Yale, and what's happening in lower Manhattan -- it's all part of a same piece. In the fog of war, the most important thing is to look with total clarity, and understand who your enemy is and where the points of attack are. 'Cause this is all of a piece."

In the fog of war, clarity is key—know your enemy & their points of attack. BANNON: The thirty-front war intensifies today as we fight to save our Republic. From Ukrainian flags to the slobbering over Polly Pockets Johnson w his Churchill moment to Manhattan to… pic.twitter.com/bo9q9fUm8P — Grace Chong (@gc22gc) April 22, 2024

On Monday, Trump made a brief statement upon entering his so-called "hush money" trial in New York, saying New York would suffer a massive loss in business and residents as people flee the Empire State based on his treatment there.

.#Trump: 'Nobody will be listening or coming to New York anymore' 'Businesses are leaving and people are leaving, as migrants come in and take over' #TrumpTrial pic.twitter.com/T7plQnII7V — WND News (@worldnetdaily) April 22, 2024

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!