A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithFAITH UNDER FIRE

Benedict XVI's biographer blasts Francis' plan to 'break away from the continuity of the popes'

'He describes traditional forms as a 'nostalgic illness''

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 11, 2024 at 12:29pm
Vatican (Pixabay)

Vatican

(CANADA FREE PRESS) – n a recent interview with Katholische Sonntags Zeitung of the Diocese of Regensburg (reprinted by Marco Tosatti), Pope Benedict XVI's biographer Peter Seewald slammed Pope Francis’ description of Benedict XVI as a ‘transitional pope’ and said that Francis throughout his tenure has sought to “break away” from the popes of history to create “chaos.”

“From the very beginning, Bergoglio wanted to break away from the continuity of the popes, to challenge the traditional, to shake things up or simply to cause ‘chaos,’ as he says in the new book by Javier Martinez-Brocal,” Seewald said.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“He describes traditional forms as a ‘nostalgic illness.’ He demonstratively showed who is the master of the house by abolishing Benedict’s liberalized approach to the Old Mass.”

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Benedict XVI's biographer blasts Francis' plan to 'break away from the continuity of the popes'
Woman who was attacked and robbed on way to church takes turn for the worse
China's financial landscape teeters on the brink
South Korea's prime minister, top presidential officials resign en masse
Newly appointed 4th Circuit judge married to pro-abortion Christine Ford lawyer
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×