Benedict XVI's biographer blasts Francis' plan to 'break away from the continuity of the popes'

(CANADA FREE PRESS) – n a recent interview with Katholische Sonntags Zeitung of the Diocese of Regensburg (reprinted by Marco Tosatti), Pope Benedict XVI's biographer Peter Seewald slammed Pope Francis’ description of Benedict XVI as a ‘transitional pope’ and said that Francis throughout his tenure has sought to “break away” from the popes of history to create “chaos.”

“From the very beginning, Bergoglio wanted to break away from the continuity of the popes, to challenge the traditional, to shake things up or simply to cause ‘chaos,’ as he says in the new book by Javier Martinez-Brocal,” Seewald said.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“He describes traditional forms as a ‘nostalgic illness.’ He demonstratively showed who is the master of the house by abolishing Benedict’s liberalized approach to the Old Mass.”

Read the full story ›