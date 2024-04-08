'Bewitched' star Elizabeth Montgomery walked away from hit series for this reason, author claims

(FOX NEWS) -- After charming audiences as America’s favorite witch, Elizabeth Montgomery was ready for a fresh start.

Despite "Bewitched" being renewed for Seasons 9 and 10, its star wanted out. And there was more to it than ratings taking a dip.

Peter Ackerman was only 10 years old at the time, but he would later learn of the drama unfolding behind the scenes. His father, Harry Ackerman, was the executive producer of numerous hit shows, including "Bewitched." The younger Ackerman has recently written a memoir about his Hollywood upbringing, "Mom, Dad, Me, and Classic TV - Growing Up with Classic Television's Harry Ackerman and Elinor Donahue."

