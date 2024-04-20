Bible Jackie Kennedy read from for JFK's funeral up for auction

(NEW YORK POST) – The bible Jacqueline Kennedy gripped while helping the nation heal following President John F. Kennedy’s assassination will hit the auction block this month.

Hours after JFK was fatally shot on Nov. 22, 1963, the shaken widow paged through the leather-bound tome and found the words to read at her husband’s funeral. “Bible we used the night Jack died to choose Ecclesiastes to be read at his funeral. JBK 1963,” Kennedy wrote on its bookplate bearing the presidential seal.

Curtis Lindner, director of Americana at the Dallas-based Heritage Auctions, said the bible had previously been gifted to the caretaker of Cardinal Richard Cushing, archbishop of Boston, who was a close friend of the Kennedys.

