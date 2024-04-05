Bible scholar points to eclipses during Jonah's time and Christ's crucifixion

(CBN NEWS) -- People all over the country are making plans to watch the solar eclipse when it crosses the United States on April 8.

"It's pretty dramatic," says Dr. Daniel Kennefick, a physics professor at the University of Arkansas. "A total solar eclipse is a very unique event because the moon, by a strange coincidence, happens to be the same apparent size, in our skies, as the sun. Of course, the moon is much smaller than the sun but it's also a lot closer and it's precisely the right distance that it blocks out the sun while leaving the area around the sun which means we get to see the solar atmosphere called the corona."

Eight major U.S. cities will be in the path of totality – that's the 115-mile-wide track falling under the moon's central shadow.

