Election PoliticsHAIL TO THE CHIEF

Biden has aides flank him on walks to block cameras from catching him shuffling, stumbling

Constant reminder of president's advanced age

Published April 27, 2024 at 3:59pm
Biden takes massive fall on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony

(NEW YORK POST) – President Biden is now being accompanied to and from the South Lawn to board Marine One by a phalanx of staffers — in a bid to keep the press from focusing on the commander in chief’s halting, shuffling gait that is a constant reminder of his advanced age.

The 81-year-old Biden, the oldest-ever chief executive, had typically taken the walk to the presidential helicopter alone or with members of his family over his first three years in office.

However, aides began flanking him around mid-April, attracting rampant press speculation. On Friday, in one of the clearest examples yet of the new routine, six staffers including press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre positioned themselves between Biden and the waiting cameras and microphones upon his return to the nation’s capital from New York.

