Biden announces fundraising numbers that dwarf Trump's

By Mary Lou Masters

Daily Caller News Foundation

President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign and affiliated groups announced a $90 million fundraising haul for March on Saturday.

The total — which includes funds from the campaign, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and affiliated joint fundraising committees — out-paces former President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee’s (RNC’s) $65.6 million raised in the same month. Biden’s fundraising apparatus now has more than double the amount of cash on hand as Trump’s, at $192 million compared to $93.1 million, according to a press release.

“The money we are raising is historic, and it’s going to the critical work of building a winning operation, focused solely on the voters who will decide this election – offices across the country, staff in our battleground states, and a paid media program meeting voters where they are,” Julie Chavez Rodriguez, campaign manager for Biden, said in a statement. “It’s a stark contrast to Trump’s cash-strapped operation that is funneling the limited and billionaire-reliant funds it has to pay off his various legal fees.”

Biden and the affiliated group’s totals marks the largest haul any Democratic presidential candidate has raised at this point in the election cycle, according to the press release.

“While Donald Trump has been busy awarding himself golf trophies at Mar-a-Lago and palling around with billionaires, Joe Biden has been criss-crossing the nation connecting with voters and outlining his vision to grow our economy from the bottom up and the middle out,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement. “That’s why Democrats are earning record-breaking support from grassroots donors, like nurses and teachers, who are fired up to reelect President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Democrats up and down the ballot.”

Biden’s announcement precedes a Trump fundraising event in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, which the campaign expects could top $43 million, according to Politico.

The Democrats’ haul includes Biden’s campaign topping $25 million at a New York City fundraiser with former Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, along with various other celebrities, according to the outlet.

Biden and the DNC also ended February with more than double the amount of cash on hand than the Republicans’, announcing $97.5 million compared to Trump and the RNC’s $44.8 million, according to Politico.

Neither the Trump campaign nor the RNC immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

