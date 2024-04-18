Biden bizarrely claims his 'uncle' was potentially eaten by cannibals during WWII

(TRENDING POLITICS NEWS) – In another perplexing moment from President Joe Biden, Wednesday’s discussion with reporters was both bemusing and concerning as he relayed a bizarre story involving his so-called “Uncle Bozy,” cannibals, and historical shadows of New Guinea during World War II.

Biden appeared to wander into a foggy narrative about Ambrose “Uncle Bozy” Finnegan – an alleged relative and Army Air Corps pilot. According to Biden, Finnegan was shot down over New Guinea, an area known for its cannibalistic tribes during the war.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“He was in the Army Air Corps before there was an Air Force. Before single-engine planes, reconnaissance flights over New Guinea, he volunteered because someone couldn’t make it,” Biden said. “He got shot down in an area where there were a lot of cannibals in New Guinea at the time.”

Read the full story ›