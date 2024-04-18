Biden caught creeping up on little girl, rubbing her cheek

HAIL TO THE CHIEF

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

This man is a pig.

Why do parents let this creep get away with this?

Joe Biden was creeping on a little girl at a Pittsburgh steel mill. Old Joe was filmed rubbing her little cheeks.

What decent parent allows this to happen?

Pedo Peter just couldn’t help himself AGAIN. What man touches strangers’ children like that? pic.twitter.com/S2bekYuyVT — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) April 17, 2024

Joe Biden was meeting with United Steel Workers Union on Wednesday.

Here’s the full video clip.

And this shot was from yesterday.

WHY IS THE LITTLE GIRL'S HAND SO CLOSE TO BIDEN'S CROTCH? pic.twitter.com/fWJ0wLEC8l — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) April 17, 2024

[Editor's note: This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com]

