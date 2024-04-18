A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden caught creeping up on little girl, rubbing her cheek

President was meeting with United Steel Workers Union

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 18, 2024 at 6:01pm

By Jim Hoft
The Gateway Pundit

This man is a pig.

Why do parents let this creep get away with this?

Joe Biden was creeping on a little girl at a Pittsburgh steel mill. Old Joe was filmed rubbing her little cheeks.

What decent parent allows this to happen?

Is Biden a pervert?

Joe Biden was meeting with United Steel Workers Union on Wednesday.

Here’s the full video clip.

And this shot was from yesterday.

[Editor's note: This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com]

