Biden all but DEMANDS a yellow star on Jewish-made products from the West Bank

(THE BLAZE) – President Joe Biden is doing whatever he can to secure the Muslim vote in the 2024 election, stopping just short of demanding a yellow star on Jewish-made products from the West Bank. His administration is now weighing whether to change the way products made by Jews in Judea and Samaria, which make up the West Bank, are labeled.

The rule would force these products to state that they were made in the West Bank instead of in Israel, allegedly as a way to make boycotting them easier. It would also reverse a policy enacted by former President Donald Trump that required goods made in Judea and Samira to be labeled as made in Israel.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“What do you think if we just put like a little yellow star on all those products?” Glenn Beck mocks, adding, “if you buy those products, maybe you get striped pajamas with a little yellow star on it.”

Read the full story ›