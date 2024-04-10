Biden education secretary refuses to answer if 'women are physically different than men'

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona repeatedly refused to answer questions on whether physical differences exist between men and women at a Wednesday hearing.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Monday that only biological females can play in women’s sports at the over 240 universities it represents, which lawmakers referenced at the House Appropriations Committee budget hearing. Cardona has rejected discussing the NAIA policy as he says his department is currently engaged in a related rulemaking process on Title IX, but Maryland Republican Rep. Andy Harris pressed him on the issue.

“Would you agree that Title IX was necessary to help establish women’s sports, because women can’t fairly be expected to compete on biological male teams?” Harris asked.

Cardona began to speak about another topic but Harris cut him off, saying, “Please. No filibustering.” The representative then repeated his question, to which Cardona agreed that Title IX was necessary for this reason.

Female athletes have sued the National Collegiate Athletics Association over its policy allowing biologically male athletes to compete against women.

“Would you agree that women are physically different from men?” Harris followed up.

“I see where you’re going with this,” Cardona responded before the congressman cut him off. Harris then repeated the question, to which Cardona gave the same answer, adding “I would love to talk about how we can work together to support the students,” before Harris cut him off again.

The Education Department sent Title IX regulation to the White House for its evaluation in February, which is anticipated to increase protections for transgender people in sports, according to Politico.

“Mr. Secretary, do you agree that biological women are different from biological men physically?” he asked. “This is a simple question for an educator. You’re not going to answer. Okay.”

