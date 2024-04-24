'Vile!' Biden enrages Catholics with sign of the cross at abortion rally

Joe Biden, whose support for another term in the White House has been dropping across a wide range of constituencies, has "enraged" one large voting bloc, Catholics, by making the sign of the cross at a rally in which he was promoting abortion.

This. Is. VILE! President Biden makes the Sign of the Cross at an abortion rally in Florida! You cannot be Catholic and support abortion! You cannot invoke GOD and promote Death! pic.twitter.com/aG4P542EM0 — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) April 23, 2024

Catholic Vote condemned his politicization of faith with, "This. Is. VILE!"

Then it continued, "You cannot be Catholic and support abortion! You cannot invoke GOD and promote Death!"

A report at the Washington Examiner explained how Biden "enraged Catholic Church regulars" with his promotion of abortion.

It happened at a rally where an abortion promoter was complaining about Florida's six-week limit for abortions.

Catholic Vote President Brian Burch said, in a statement, "Biden’s decision to make the Sign of the Cross in support of abortion extremism is a despicable charade that attempts to co-opt a sacred practice in support of his new abortion religion. His gesture openly mocks the Christian belief in the sanctity of life.

"There is no divine support for destroying the lives of innocent children, and he should know better. Biden’s gesture suggests he is either terribly naive, or senile, or callously indifferent to the foundational beliefs of millions of Christians in America."

