Biden hands out hundreds of millions to subsidize solar in America's least sunny places

By Nick Pope

Daily Caller News Foundation

The Biden administration announced Monday that it is routing hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to subsidize “low-income solar programs” in some of America’s least-sunny places.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the sixty applicants receiving a cumulative $7 billion from the agency’s “Solar for All” program, a list which includes government agencies or other entities located in some of America’s least-sunny states, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). The funding comes from the EPA’s “Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund,” a program established by President Joe Biden’s signature climate bill, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

For example, the Executive Office of the State of New Hampshire received more than $43.5 million, while the Vermont Department of Public Service is being awarded nearly $62.5 million and the Maine Governor’s Energy Office is taking home $62.1 from the EPA, according to the agency. The NREL’s National Solar Radiation Database Physical Solar Model shows that New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine receive some of the least solar radiation in the country.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Is the solar-energy industry predominantly a scam? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Meanwhile, the EPA is giving a whopping $249.8 million to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) as part of its push to boost solar use in “disadvantaged communities and low-income households.” The NREL’s map shows that New York state receives low levels of solar radiation relative to most other states in the county.

The Pennsylvania Energy Development Authority is receiving $156.1 million from the program, despite the fact that half of the state’s land area is classified by the NREL as being some of the least-sunny in the U.S. The EPA also awarded slightly more than $156.1 million to Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, but the NREL’s map shows that the state receives very little sunlight relative to most other parts of the country.

Elsewhere in the Great Lakes region, the EPA opted to give nearly $62.5 million to both the Minnesota Department of Commerce and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Both Minnesota and Wisconsin also receive less solar radiation than nearly every other state in the U.S., according to NREL’s map.

The Coalition for Green Capital, an entity with several politically-connected senior officials that recently cashed out on a related EPA program, also received nearly $62.5 million to fund residential solar in North Dakota, which sees comparable levels of solar radiation to those of Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota, according to NREL’s map.

The EPA did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!