Biden to kill project that could end China's dominance of rare-earth minerals

Elements needed for green energy projects

Published April 19, 2024 at 2:44pm
Rare earth elements (USDA photo)

Rare earth elements (USDA photo)

(JUST THE NEWS) – The Biden administration is expected this week to deny approval of an Alaskan road that would provide access to potential mining opportunities in a very remote region of the state.

The Ambler Access Road project is a proposed 211-mile gravel road that would connect a mining district in west-central Alaska to the Dalton Highway that runs through the middle of the state. The operations in the mining district could provide a steady domestic supply of copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and cobalt, which are strategic elements needed for manufacturing wind turbines, solar panels, transmission lines, and electric vehicle batteries.

Former President Donald Trump had approved the permit to build the road in 2020, but after Biden was elected, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland ordered a new analysis, arguing that the Trump-era studies had been inadequate.

Read the full story ›

