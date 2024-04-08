Biden could be left off key battleground-state ballot in 2024 race

(FOX NEWS) -- President Biden may fail to get on Ohio's general election ballot after the state's top election official warned his campaign about missing a key deadline on Friday.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, notified top Democratic officials that their party's national convention is scheduled to occur well past the deadline for certifying a presidential candidate in Ohio.

"The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to convene on August 19, 2024, which occurs more than a week after the August 7 deadline to certify a presidential candidate to the office," LaRose wrote to Ohio Democratic Party Chairwoman Liz Walters, according to the letter first obtained by ABC News.

