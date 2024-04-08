A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Biden could be left off key battleground-state ballot in 2024 race

State's top official warned his campaign about missing a key deadline

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 7, 2024 at 8:38pm
Joe Biden delivers remarks in the State Dining Room before signing veterans health-care bills, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the White House. (Official White House photo by Erin Scott)

(FOX NEWS) -- President Biden may fail to get on Ohio's general election ballot after the state's top election official warned his campaign about missing a key deadline on Friday.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, a Republican, notified top Democratic officials that their party's national convention is scheduled to occur well past the deadline for certifying a presidential candidate in Ohio.

"The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to convene on August 19, 2024, which occurs more than a week after the August 7 deadline to certify a presidential candidate to the office," LaRose wrote to Ohio Democratic Party Chairwoman Liz Walters, according to the letter first obtained by ABC News.

Read the full story ›

