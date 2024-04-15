Biden smuggles pro-abortion rules into law protecting pregnant workers

Joe Biden's bureaucrats have smuggled his pro-abortion agenda into a new rule that originally was intended to protect pregnant workers.

Biden's tenure in the White House has revolved around his two major talking points – transgenderism for children and abortion for all.

Now the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has announced a rule change that, according to the ADF, "hijacks" a bipartisan rule proposal in allegiance to Biden's pro-abortion demands.

Involved is a rule for the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.

"This rule is just the latest example of the Biden administration abusing its power to advance abortion. The new rule seeks to punish the speech of pro-life employers and restrict their hiring practices. The Biden administration and the EEOC don’t have the legal authority to smuggle this illegitimate rule into a law that was created to protect and support women and that had nothing to do with abortion," explained a statement from Julie Marie Blake, of the ADF, which counseled the federal agency against moving to promote abortion in this situation.

Biden's agenda apparently is to impose pro-abortion regulations on virtually every employer in the country, even those whose religious beliefs dictate that life begins at conception.

In fact, ABC reported that the proposal got robust bipartisan congressional support that then erupted into controversy when the Biden EEOC demanded abortions be protected in the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act that was intended to address time off and other accommodations.

The report noted, "The EEOC says its decision to keep the abortion provisions in its final rules despite criticism from some conservatives is consistent with its own longstanding interpretation of Title VII, as well as court rulings. The federal agency added that the new law does not obligate employers or employer-sponsored health plans to cover abortion-related costs, and that the type of accommodation that most likely will be sought under the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act regarding an abortion is time off to attend a medical appointment or for recovery, which does not have to be paid."

The process provides for "reasonable accommodations" for workers with pregnancy-related limitations.

It is to be imposed on employers within a few weeks.

The EEOC's insistence on incorporating Biden's pro-abortion agenda brought denunciations from Republican lawmakers and pro-life organizations.

Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, the lead Republican sponsor of the law, accused the Biden administration in August of "going rogue," the report said.

He said Biden was disregarding the intent of Congress in order to pursue his abortion-for-all agenda.



