Biden told in advance bad things would follow disastrous Afghanistan pullout

Joe Biden knew in advance that bad things, some likely very bad, would happen for America if he pursued his abrupt and disorganized pullout of American troops from Afghanistan, documents reveal.

That, in fact, happened, as American military members died, and thousands of Americans, or America-supporting Afghanis, were left at the mercy of the Taliban terrorists who took over the nation within hours of America's withdrawal.

Biden even ordered left behind billions of dollars worth of America's war machinery to the Taliban, and now some of those armaments have been spotted in other Middle East terror hot spots.

It is the American Center for Law and Justice that has worked on a Freedom of Information Act case regarding the pullout and released the information.

"We came across a very telling letter by a leading NGO network to the State Department from August 1, 2021, regarding the projected outcome of the final U.S. withdrawal on August 30, 2021," the organization said.

"The NGO network warned the State Department that if it did not change course, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan would lead to a 'great power competition with China and Russia and interference by Iran to exert nefarious influence in the region and undermine U.S. strategic and security interests.'"

The ACLJ explained, "Let that sink in. Since Biden’s Afghanistan debacle, each of those warnings has come to pass. China is saber-rattling with Taiwan, Russia has invaded Ukraine, and Iran has directly attacked America’s key ally in the Middle East – Israel. And now we know that the State Department was directly warned."

The letter was from the Alliance for Peacebuilding, a " nonpartisan global network of 150+ member organizations working in 181 countries to end violent conflict and build sustainable peace."

That group, and dozens joining with it, urged the State Department as well as USAID to "immediately articulate a comprehensive diplomatic, development, peacebuilding, and humanitarian strategy for Afghanistan."

The ACLJ pointed out the letter recommended, to avoid "disaster," that the U.S. push for a "multi-stakeholder process through the U.N., or other neutral institution, with buy-in from NATO allies, regional neighbors, and other key interested parties."

Also, there would need to be a "neutral mediator to prioritize key issues other than power-sharing, such as disarmament, demilitarization, and reintegration and transitional justice."

Additionally, the constitutionally elected Afghan government would need support, which it did not get from Biden, triggering its quick demise.

A long-term ceasefire and a violence de-escalation effort also were recommended.

And, the letter wanted Taliban members to continue to be listed on the U.N. Terror List to ensure "the Taliban's international pariah status."

The ACLJ said, "The analysis makes statements that are eerily prescient, for example: 'The return of Taliban rule gravely threatens Afghan civilians, especially women and girls. The State Department and USAID must ensure women’s meaningful and equal participation in Afghan society and the peace process as required by the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Act of 2017, the 2019 WPS Strategy, and its agency implementation plans. Over the last 20 years, women and girls in Afghanistan have made extraordinary progress after life under the harsh Taliban regime. . . . The return of Taliban rule gravely threatens Afghan women and girls, as well as youth, civil society, and minorities such as the Hazaras."

And do it now, Biden was told.

"As the clock runs out on the U.S. security presence in Afghanistan, the time is now for the U.S. to articulate a long-term strategy that identifies how sustained U.S. engagement will protect against protracted violent conflict, a refugee crisis, and regional destabilization, while promoting national security and strategic interests," the report said.

The ACLJ pointed out, "The Deep State keeps racking up 'wins' like the Afghanistan debacle, but we now know that they were warned. The foreign policy chaos we’ve witnessed under Biden’s watch could have been avoided."

