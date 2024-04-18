A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
ElectionELECTION 2024

Biden tried to copy Trump's bodega visit by visiting gas station, it isn't a success

Got ignored by literally everyone there

Published April 18, 2024 at 10:47am

(DEFIANT AMERICA) – Former President Donald Trump made a post-court visit Tuesday to the Manhattan bodega where clerk Jose Alba infamously stabbed an ex-con to death in self-defense two years ago — a case that drew widespread outrage after he was initially charged with murder — with the city native vowing to “straighten New York out.”

The Republican presidential contender stopped by the Sanaa Convenient Store, formerly known as the Blue Moon Convenient Store, in Harlem to meet with the store’s co-owner Maad Ahmed, and small business advocate Francisco Marte. People gathered around him and even decided to sing the national anthem!

When Biden’s team saw that they thought they could replicate this visit by sending Biden to a gas station in Pennsylvania. Biden visited a Sheetz gas station in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania but instead of a warm welcome he was ignored by everyone.

