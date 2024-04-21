Is Biden trying to shut down the largest Christian university in America?

(FAITHWIRE) -- A battle between the largest Christian university in America and President Joe Biden’s administration took a new turn this week after U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona reportedly vowed to shutter Grand Canyon University, a Christian college in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cardona commented during an April 10 House Appropriations Committee hearing, stating the administration is “cracking down not only to shut them down, but to send a message to not prey on students,” according to Fox News.

GCU, in a statement delivered to CBN News, called Cardona’s statements “disturbing and defamatory.”

Read the full story ›