Is Biden trying to shut down the largest Christian university in America?

'Disturbing and defamatory'

Published April 21, 2024 at 5:11pm

Joe Biden delivers a keynote address at the National Association of Counties Annual Legislative Conference, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(FAITHWIRE) -- A battle between the largest Christian university in America and President Joe Biden’s administration took a new turn this week after U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona reportedly vowed to shutter Grand Canyon University, a Christian college in Phoenix, Arizona.

Cardona commented during an April 10 House Appropriations Committee hearing, stating the administration is “cracking down not only to shut them down, but to send a message to not prey on students,” according to Fox News.

GCU, in a statement delivered to CBN News, called Cardona’s statements “disturbing and defamatory.”

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







