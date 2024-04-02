Biden's abominable self-curse

Note: Send Email to the Editor to [email protected].

Biden just brought down the Curse of God upon himself! ["Outrage as Biden declares solemn Christian holiday 'Transgender Day of Visibility'"] The Apostle Paul declared that without the Resurrection, our faith is in vain:

"Now if Christ is proclaimed as raised from the dead, how can some of you say that there is no resurrection of the dead? 13 But if there is no resurrection of the dead, then not even Christ has been raised. 14 And if Christ has not been raised, then our preaching is in vain and your faith is in vain. 15 We are even found to be misrepresenting God, because we testified about God that he raised Christ, whom he did not raise if it is true that the dead are not raised. 16 For if the dead are not raised, not even Christ has been raised. 17 And if Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile and you are still in your sins. 18 Then those also who have fallen asleep in Christ have perished. 19 If in Christ we have hope in this life only, we are of all people most to be pitied." [1 Corinthians 15:12-19]

So you remove Easter, your remove the Resurrection. This also demolishes Islam, which also does not believe in Christ's Resurrection.

There are only two kinds of "trans" that we are commanded in Scripture to do:

Be transferred from the Kingdom of Darkness to the Kingdom of Light and "Be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind." [Romans 12:2]

In all my years in the faith, this is the greatest abomination I have ever heard!

Kindest regards in Christ our Only Hope in Glory,

James Sundquist

The future of Gaza

[Regarding "A realistic plan for the Gaza Strip"] Great ideas, but what of new terrorists and militants who will emerge and then have two ports to import weapons material.

Another potential plan would be to just neutralize Iranian proxies at the head of the snake … the devil's head on a pike. Peace will then be achievable.

Tom Kyser

'Blood moon' nonsense

What a lame claim that America is favored by the Christian God above all other nations. If there were no such favor, then no judgment. But why only on America? What about good, righteous Americans? Are they judged as part of this "beginning of judgment upon America"?

Is it good that many Christians are gullible, ignorant and biased based on speculations? No wonder Biden got "elected" in 2020, and it won't be a surprise that in 2024 Trump will not be able to win the presidency because the others are proactively preparing while many Christians are sitting couch-potato. If there was a judgment, it already began decades ago in America subtly, not during a "blood moon" and all that nonsense.

Jason Lee

An evangelical veep

I know that the vice presidential running mate doesn't matter in most cases. But I have very strong feelings about ONE aspect: Trump's VP must be evangelical. A non-evangelical would make me with hold my vote.

Mike Shrad

Pen and conviction

Dear Star, thanks for this article. I am a white, Christian pastor, and I don't like racism at all. But I especially dislike when black people are stereotyped as racists simply for believing in the principles on which our republic was founded.

I always read your articles and appreciate your voice and your pen and your convictions. Keep it up. God bless you!

Dewey

Note: Send Email to the Editor to [email protected].

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].