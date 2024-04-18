Biden's education chief vows to close huge faith-based university

Joe Biden's administration repeatedly has launched attacks on Christianity, mostly in the form of demands that even faith members promote his extreme agendas for abortion and transgenderism, topics that Christianity condemns.

And when they're not attacking, they're expressing a total intolerance, as seen in the announced intention of Miguel Cardona, Biden's education chief, to shut down the nation's largest Christian university.

Officials at Grand Canyon University, already targeted by Cardona with an unprecedented fine of $37 million, are charging that the Biden administration bases its decisions on a "deeply held bias" against faith.

Cardona's latest threats include now his intention to shut down the school entirely.

A report from Fox News reveals Cardona unleashed his antagonism during a recent House Appropriations Committee hearing.

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., opened the conversation with a slam against the school, calling it "predatory."

She wanted to know how Cardona is working to shut it down.

She claimed, "Last year, your department took action against Grand Canyon University, a predatory for-profit college, over the school’s failure to accurately disclose its cost to students, driving up the true cost for those students requiring for them to pay for continuation courses before they would graduate – scam courses added about $10,000 or more to the cost of education to these kids."

Cardona said, those "predatory schools" "have flashy marketing materials, but the product is not worth the paper it is printed on. Increased enforcement budget to go after these folks and crack down. Levied largest fine in history against a school that lied about costs and terminated a school from Title IV. We are cracking down not only to shut them down, but to send a message not to prey on students."

The school has that fine, actually $37.7 million, on appeal. Biden's officials claimed it didn't reveal all the costs of its programs to students.

For comparison, the Department of Education fined Penn State $2.4 million for its scandalous behavior regarding Jerry Sandusky, and fined Michigan State $4.5 million over Larry Nassar's crimes.

The government has claimed an investigation from the official of Federal Student Aid showed the school "lied" to 75,00 students about the costs of its doctoral programs.

The basis was that students often ended up paying more than the "advertised" price.

A school official said a hearing on the dispute isn't expected until January.

The school also pointed out that officials are continuing "to make derogatory and inflammatory public statements that are legally and factually incorrect and not shared by any of the other 26 regulatory and accrediting bodies that oversee GCU."

The school said it is demanding an immediate retraction by Cardona.

"The secretary’s comments to the House Appropriations Committee were so reckless that GCU is demanding an immediate retraction, as they do not reflect the factual record in this case. He is either confused, misinformed or does not understand the actions taken by his own agency," a school statement said.

Further, the American Principles Project has launched a petition in support of Christian colleges, because of the "Biden administration’s unprecedented attacks."

APP spokesman Jon Schweppe explained, "The federal government’s education agenda is punishing schools that do not conform to their progressive ideology. It’s time we take a stand against this egregious abuse of power. The scrutinize-and-penalize campaign against faith-based institutions is not about students’ interests or well-being. Rather, it’s part of a concerted effort to snuff out education choice and promote far-left values. It's critical that Americans be aware of this shameful campaign and that we do all we can to put a stop to it."

Also, the Goldwater Institute has taken the Department of Education to court for refusing to "turn over public records" related to its massive fine.

It's suspected that the records may reveal an "intentional targeting of a successful university based on extraordinarily thin allegations."

