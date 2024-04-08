Biden's former stenographer on why Joe should be in prison

Mike McCormick, who served as Joe Biden's stenographer traveling with him around the world, including to Ukraine, recently published a book revealing what he saw, which included criminal activity in regards to the Burisma kickback scheme. "The Case to Impeach and Imprison Joe Biden" lays out probably the most comprehensive account ever written about the scheme.

McCorrmick became aware of the criminal nature of the activity after poring over the emails on Hunter Biden's laptop, which allowed him to put it all together.

"When I worked for him, I thought Joe was harmless – egotistical, buffoonish, and unpresidential, but harmless," he said. "Now I think of him as an evil criminal who should be impeached and imprisoned." McCormick served as Biden's stenographer when he was vice president from 2011 to 2017, transcribing every speech and interview.

He said he personally witnessed Biden negotiate the Burisma kickback scheme – U.S. funding to Ukrainian energy, primarily Burisma, in exchange for putting Hunter Biden on Burisma's board of directors – on a trip to Poland in 2014. He came to a lot of conclusions other reporters haven't figured out, due to his unique position and intensive study of this issue. McCormick cross-referenced what he witnessed with the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop and posted some of the most alarming findings from it at JoeBidenUnauthorized.com.

One of his observations was that Hunter likely did not author some of his emails, pointing out signs indicating that, such as using the complex word "imprudent" and suggesting strategy he wasn't intellectually capable of. McCormick believes they were probably authored by Ted Kaufman, a close associate of his father's and former senator from Delaware who was digging into Ukrainian politics at the time. Joe Biden used a disguised email address for these communications.

McCormick had access to details that many investigative journalists would not. For example, Jake Sullivan, who served in various capacities under Obama, gave the press a briefing on a trip to Ukraine, and his name was withheld from official documents. But since McCormick was sitting next to him, he knew it was him.

McCormick said the "evidence of the crime" was right there in the briefing, "right when Sullivan declares that Joe's U.S. taxpayer-supported energy assistance for all of Ukraine will be directed to 'extract unconventional gas resources' and support 'energy efficiency.'"

He pointed out how Sullivan cleverly altered the wording from "shale gas" to "unconventional gas resources" to disguise it. Burisma was only one of a handful of Ukrainian companies with a license for fracking at that time.

Hunter's hard drive revealed that he and his company received $11 million for being on the board of Burisma and conducting attorney work for the company, despite the fact Hunter had no related background experience before he served in those positions. An FBI document revealed claims that Biden and Hunter were each paid $5 million to get a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating Burisma removed.

McCormick pointed out that there is no statute of limitations on this type of crime. The Burisma kickback scheme would have likely never been exposed if Hunter hadn't left his laptop at the repair store.

McCormick reported his findings to the FBI – showing how firmly he believed crimes were committed; considering that if he was wrong, he could be prosecuted. But no one has ever asked him to give sworn testimony, not even Republican members of Congress, although they spoke with him. "Inside Edition" interviewed him, then never aired the interview.

Tellingly, the Ukrainian prosecutor closed all investigations into Burisma in March 2021, and Burisma was dissolved in 2023.

McCormick was kicked off Twitter in 2021 for posting a photo of Biden, Obama and a few others with the caption, "Every single person in this photo knew Joe Biden was shaking down Ukraine through his sleazy son Hunter. Every. Single. One." He's back on X in the Elon Musk era.

One of the chapters in the book covers Biden's ties to the cartels. He said Biden flew to Honduras to ostensibly "support Honduras as a way to engage," but "[it] was actually quite destructive because the Obama/Biden outreach to Honduras through Porfirio Lobo Sosa occurred as his son Fabio was smuggling massive amounts of cocaine into the United States."

Fabio was finally arrested and pleaded guilty in 2016 in New York. McCormick surmised, "This reads to me like the Lobos were a father-son crime team who did as they pleased because dad was the president and Fabio was above the law. Sickeningly familiar, isn't it? Echoes of Joe and Hunter and 'We're the elites.'"

Some of Biden's remarks were disturbing, like those made at the time of the Boston Marathon bombing. He made a statement shortly after the violence started, but before it was clear it was a bombing, that he wasn't too concerned "unless there's a bomb or something." McCormick speculates that officials may have known in advance and did not prevent it, and Biden was revealing classified information. Adding insult to injury, Biden made a statement praising the survivors that said, "It was worth – it was worth it – I mean this sincerely – just to hear each of you speak."

The stunning arrogance of Biden grated on McCormick over the years. He relayed one dinner conversation Biden had with top left-wing female journalists in 2014, when he was trying to win them over from supporting Hillary Clinton. After giving them a lecture about how being middle class means you buy your coffee at Dunkin Donuts instead of Starbucks, he said, "We're the elites." Twice, to make sure they heard it.

McCormick concluded, "America is now operating under a two-tiered justice system. The Biden Department of Justice is covering for the crimes of the president."

McCormick has also written "Joe Biden Unauthorized: And the 2020 Crackup of the Democratic Party" and "Fifteen Years A Deplorable: A White House Memoir." The full contents of Hunter Biden's laptop are at BidenLaptopEmails.com.

