Biden's Pentagon reveals massive $6 billion weapons package for Ukraine

The Pentagon announced a massive $6 billion security assistance package for Ukraine on Friday that includes interceptor missiles for Patriot air defense systems.

The package was justified using the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) authority, allowing the Pentagon to issue contracts for new production, and includes more National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and equipment to help Ukraine’s military make Western-origin equipment interoperable with its Soviet-era weaponry, according to a press release. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of the coveted Patriot air defense system at a meeting of defense ministers on Friday, where Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin revealed the unusually large package, The Associated Press reported.

“We urgently need Patriot systems and missiles for them,” Zelenskyy said at the virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, asking for at least seven, according to the AP. “This is what can and should save lives right now.”

The U.S. is working with partners to source more Patriots for Ukraine, Austin said at a conference following the meeting, the AP reported. But he did not commit to provided more U.S. systems.

Patriot interceptors and other equipment in the $6 billion package, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), military drones, anti-drone systems and artillery, could take months or years to go from production to Ukraine’s weapons arsenal. The announcement is just the beginning of a contracting process with U.S. and partner industries, the press release said.

Politico first reported the administration’s preparations to set the $6 billion package in motion.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon announced an emergency weapons package for Ukraine just minutes after President Joe Biden signed a long-awaited national security bill. The $1 billion in weapons “to support Ukraine’s most urgent requirements,” such as armored vehicles, air defenses, anti-tank weapons and artillery, will be drawn from existing U.S. military stockpiles and could reach Ukraine within days, defense officials said.

After Congress passed the long-awaited national security supplemental authorizing nearly $61 billion for Ukraine’s military, the Pentagon has rushed to assemble weapons packages as Kyiv’s defenses appeared to deteriorate while deadlock in congress stalled further weapons transfers from the U.S.

Officials have described Ukraine’s forces as losing ground to Russia thanks to ammunition and manpower shortages, as well as insufficient air defenses to resist aerial bombardments.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated.

