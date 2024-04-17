Biden's score on the Constitution: 0 for 6

USA Facts states our government's purpose, "as documented in the U.S. Constitution," is to "[1] seek to form a more perfect union [2] by establishing justice, [3] ensuring domestic tranquility, [4] providing for the common defense, [5] promoting the general welfare, and [6] securing the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity."

"The Constitution was originally designed to accomplish two primary goals": 1) "provide a stronger central government than under the Articles of Confederation," and 2) "prevent an abuse of power similar to what had been done under the British monarchy."

The Articles of Confederation, established during the Revolutionary War, formed a union between states, allowing retention of state power and making it difficult for the federal government to raise taxes and regulate commerce.

The 1787 Constitutional Convention sought to strengthen the federal government but limit its power, by the Constitution's two forms of separation of power:

1) The horizontal separation of powers distributes power among three co-equal branches: legislative (makes the laws, Congress), executive (carries out the laws, president, vice president, cabinet), and judicial branches (evaluates the laws to making sure they're constitutional, Supreme Court and other courts).

2) The vertical separation of powers, called "federalism," divides power between federal and state governments.

Dividing power provided a series of checks and balances, keeping governmental officials from doing "whatever they wish."

The Constitution has been amended 27 times, with the first 10 amendments called "The Bill of Rights."

Evaluating Biden's administration under these premises reveals serious constitutional violations. Let's look at the six governmental functions cited above:

1) Is Biden's administration seeking to "form a more perfect union"?

In September of 2022, ABC News quoted Biden's ranting speech in which he stated, "Equality and democracy are under assault. … Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic."

Biden demonized over 74 million Americans who voted for Donald Trump in 2020, in front of a red-lighted backdrop resembling speech settings of Nazi Germany's dictator, Adolf Hitler.

Using national platforms to demonize half of the country isn't seeking to "form a more perfect union."

2) Is Biden's administration "establishing justice"?

Trump's July 2022 speech hinted he would run for president. Twelve days later, Aug. 8, 2022, Biden's DOJ raided Trump's Mar-a-Largo home. September 2022, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed her "fraud" suit against Trump. Nov. 7, 2022, Trump stated a "very big announcement" is coming. Nov. 9, 2022, during a rare press conference, Biden suggested that if former President Trump runs in 2024, he wouldn't make it to the White House, and said, "We just have to demonstrate that he will not take power if he does run, making sure he – under legitimate efforts of the Constitution – does not become the next president again." In 2023 Trump was indicted March 18, June 9, Aug. 1 and Aug. 12.

Letitia James' phony, non-jury-trial "fraud" case resulted in a judgment against Trump despite an expert witness examining documents stating, "There is no evidence whatsoever of any accounting fraud." Trump was fined more than $450 million, with a $454 million bond, and Letitia continues to fight an appellate court decision to reduce the bond to $175, which Trump legally posted April 1.

Note, Canada caught a Chinese national running an illegal bio-lab full of mice, viral diseases and dangerous toxins. Upon conviction, he was charged a fine of 242 million U.S. dollars.

Former President Trump was fined $450 million in a case where "there was no victim. … The banks got back their money, there was never a default, it was never a problem, everything was perfect. There was no crime."

The Eighth Amendment to the Constitution "bars excessive bail and fines and cruel and unusual punishment."

James visited Biden's White House at least three times prior to filing her case against Trump, as did other Trump prosecutors.

Trying to imprison and destroy political rivals isn't "establishing justice."

3) Is Biden's administration "ensuring domestic tranquility"?

The administration is regulating air conditioners, gas stoves, dishwashers, microwaves and toothbrush chargers.

Regulating household items doesn't "ensure domestic tranquility."

4) Is Biden's administration "providing for the common defense"?

The Pentagon slowed construction of new aircraft carriers, because "Biden's budget took out so much money that the whole aircraft carrier plan may fall apart."

However, China plans to have a military to rival the U.S. by 2027, having already the globe's largest naval force.

The Pentagon stated Biden's offshore wind turbines negatively impact radar defenses, such that "a short-range missile launched from a ship … might be able to attack a naval base or coastal city." Each turbine produces three false signals.

Biden is destabilizing the world, provoking Russia to attack Ukraine, providing money to Iran and removing Iranian oil sanctions, thereby financing Hamas' attack on Israel.

Through its U.S. border invasion, the Biden administration has allowed in 13 million illegal aliens. Article IV, Section 4, of the Constitution specifically states, "The United States shall guarantee to every state … protect[ion] … against invasion."

Biden isn't "providing for the common defense."

5) Is Biden's administration "promoting the general welfare"?

Biden's fake job market boost included jobs for illegal immigrants without mentioning they're taking the jobs of American citizens.

Inflation skyrocketed since Biden began mandating his policies.

These things aren't promoting U.S. citizen's "general welfare."

6) Is Biden's administration "securing the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity"?

The administration's continued overreach to federalize abortion impacts future generations, allowing mothers to perform surreal unnatural acts that facilitate the murder of their babies.

Knowing that oil is No. 1 of the three commodities for income in world trade, Biden is diabolically fulfilling his campaign promises to destroy the oil and coal industries, while replacing them with risky unsustainable energy sources.

Democrat policies aren't "securing the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity."

Is Biden's Democratic administration fulfilling our Constitution's purpose, or are they expressing an "abuse of power similar to what had been done under the British monarchy," which caused the Boston Tea Party and the Revolutionary War? In truth, Biden isn't acting like a monarch, which can be benevolent. He's acting more like a dictator.

