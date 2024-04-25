Biden's stunning plastic surgery exposed by experts

(TRENDING POLITICS NEWS) – Amid swirling rumors and expert observations, the fountain of youth may just be a surgeon’s skilled hands, as President Joe Biden has reportedly splurged on cosmetic enhancements to craft an image of vitality for another presidential run.

Biden has allegedly spent a significant sum on cosmetic procedures to appear more vital and capable of handling another term in the Oval Office, according to numerous plastic surgeons.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie commented to the National Enquirer, “I would estimate that over the years Joe Biden has spent up to $100,000 on plastic surgery!” He suggested that Biden’s cosmetic enhancements are strategically aimed at bolstering his political image.

Read the full story ›