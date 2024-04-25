A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Health PoliticsHAIL TO THE CHIEF

Biden's stunning plastic surgery exposed by experts

Doc estimates president spent $100,000 over the years

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 25, 2024 at 3:40pm

(TRENDING POLITICS NEWS) – Amid swirling rumors and expert observations, the fountain of youth may just be a surgeon’s skilled hands, as President Joe Biden has reportedly splurged on cosmetic enhancements to craft an image of vitality for another presidential run.

Biden has allegedly spent a significant sum on cosmetic procedures to appear more vital and capable of handling another term in the Oval Office, according to numerous plastic surgeons.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Motykie commented to the National Enquirer, “I would estimate that over the years Joe Biden has spent up to $100,000 on plastic surgery!” He suggested that Biden’s cosmetic enhancements are strategically aimed at bolstering his political image.

Read the full story ›

