'He is an evil man': Biden blasted for 'spitting in the face of Christ'

Joe Biden is on the receiving end of a lot of criticism this week for signing a proclamation designating March 31, Easter Sunday, as the transgender "Day of Visibility," in what many Christians and conservatives see as a blasphemous act.

One of those is Judie Brown, head of the American Life League.

In a statement, she joined top Catholic theologian Cardinal Gerhard Muller, who has condemned Biden's open defiance of Catholic church teachings, even though he claims to be a faithful Catholic.

Muller has spoken against Biden's "open support" of abortion and other actions deemed immoral by the church.

Regarding the designation of Easter Sunday as the "day" for transgenders, Brown explained, "Cardinal Gerhard Müller recently made headlines for suggesting that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, is a 'nominal Catholic' and should be excommunicated for his support of abortion and other sinful practices. Müller’s call was affirmed on Friday, March 29, 2024, when President Biden issued a Proclamation Transgender Day of Visibility 2024.

"This is proof positive that Biden has no respect for the teachings of the Catholic Church, does not understand the basic truth that God created man in His image, male and female, and that anyone or any statement that violates that basic teaching is an abomination. It is the work of the devil who is operating through the actions and words of Biden himself," she said.

"The American Life League joins Cardinal Müller in calling for the immediate excommunication of Joseph Biden. We are sending this urgent call for justice and in defense of Truth to every Catholic Bishop in the United States. Biden is not a Catholic, he is an evil man who consistently spits in the face of Christ."

A report from the Gateway Pundit noted the White House explained the "day" is March 31 every year, and Easter Sunday changes annually, so it was happenstance.

Nevertheless, it was Biden who signed the declaration for the "transgender" event.

"It's an affront to the Bible." Mike Huckabee blasts Joe Biden's recognition of #TransgenderVisibilityDay on #Easter Sunday. "Joe Biden should be ashamed of himself." pic.twitter.com/NVCbal2Jr5 — WND News (@worldnetdaily) April 1, 2024

The report explained the White House "continued to gaslight millions of Americans after Biden declared Easter Sunday 'Transgender Day of Visibility.'"

The report called Biden's actions "blasphemous" and pointed out spokeswoman Karine Jean Pierre said it was "misinformation" that Biden issued the declaration regarding the celebration of a lifestyle that conflicts with biblical teaching.

She said, "So surprised by the misinformation that’s been out there! Every year for the past several years on March 31st – Transgender Day of Visibility is marked!"

Karine Jean-Pierre says it's "misinformation" that Biden declared Easter Sunday as "Transgender Day of Visibility." (She's lying) pic.twitter.com/1MrKrGRgzn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 1, 2024

At Monday's White House Easter egg roll, Biden distanced himself from responsibility for the day of visibility proclamation, saying, "I didn't do that."

