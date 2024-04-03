Billions of cicadas set to emerge in rare even not seen since Jefferson was president

(WORTHY NEWS) – Billions of cicadas are set to emerge throughout the United States in a unique convergence of their 13- and 17-year life cycles, an event not seen since the presidency of Thomas Jefferson. This extraordinary phenomenon is not expected to repeat until the year 2244.

This month, two significant groups of cicadas, Brood XIII and XIX, are due to emerge after spending 17 and 13 years, respectively, maturing beneath the soil.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

For the first time since 1803, an event of this scale is unfolding as periodic cicadas, after 221 years, are poised to emerge in unison for a vibrant and chaotic mating ritual.

Read the full story ›