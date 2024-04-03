A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM

Billions of cicadas set to emerge in rare even not seen since Jefferson was president

Conditions won't repeat until 2244

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 3, 2024 at 9:53am

(WORTHY NEWS) – Billions of cicadas are set to emerge throughout the United States in a unique convergence of their 13- and 17-year life cycles, an event not seen since the presidency of Thomas Jefferson. This extraordinary phenomenon is not expected to repeat until the year 2244.

This month, two significant groups of cicadas, Brood XIII and XIX, are due to emerge after spending 17 and 13 years, respectively, maturing beneath the soil.

For the first time since 1803, an event of this scale is unfolding as periodic cicadas, after 221 years, are poised to emerge in unison for a vibrant and chaotic mating ritual.

Read the full story ›

