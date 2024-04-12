Black woman who hugged Trump at Chick-Fil-A fires back at critics who say she should 'hate' him

Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

The black woman who went viral after hugging former President Donald Trump at an Atlanta Chick-Fil-A location fired back at “urban media outlets” and other critics Friday morning.

Michaelah Montgomery went viral after video of her hugging Trump at the fast-food location where he ordered milkshakes for customers was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by Trump campaign deputy director of communications Margo Martin. Montgomery addressed criticism she has received from critics at “urban media outlets ”for supporting Trump as well as voicing her frustrations with President Joe Biden.

“General consensus would have you thinking if President Trump were to show up to the HBCU campus, an angry mob would form and he would not be welcome, and the sentiment in the room was opposite, he was welcomed and people showed up in support of him and people were from all four institutions within the local HBCU community in Atlanta and showed up in support of him,” Montgomery told “Fox and Friends” co-host Lawrence Jones. “It is crazy to see people in an uproar when all four institutions were legitimately represented and represented by said students who wanted to support President Trump.”

“I appreciate we were able to let him know, regardless of social media, we are supposed to hate you, we don’t,” Montgomery continued. “It was a learning experience for my students, they saw how media can warp perception of opinion or a person because like I said, to think these students who attend these institutions are not smart enough to make their decision, they would only support Trump because he bought chicken sandwiches, that is disturbing part. It was mainly urban media outlets doing everything in their power to turn other black people against these young black kids who were simply not shy to explore other options.”

Multiple polls have shown Biden’s level of support falling significantly below the levels he received in the 2020 election, when 92% of black voters backed him according to Pew Research Center. Biden’s support among black voters has dropped to 68% in a Wall Street Journal poll and also has lower support among Hispanics and young voters, according to Business Insider.

Montgomery also ripped into Biden over his past political stances.

“When it comes to what Joe Biden has done for black America, if we look at his record as a senator, it wasn’t something that benefited us at all, if anything, one could argue he dedicated his senatorial career to disrupting the way of life for black people,” Montgomery said. “He did not want black kids going to the same school as his kid, he did not want black people walking on the sidewalk along with his mother and grandmother.”

“So the fact that we ignore these things that were said on the Senate floor, like this is somebody who passed legislation with the sole intent of oppressing a certain community and we’re going to act like that didn’t happen or can be overshadowed by somebody’s comments down the line made us feel some type of way,” Montgomery continued. “Feeling some type of way is different when you can feel that way at home. There are people who are, you know, as of right now, spending their lives in jail because Joe Biden thought they deserved it. And then you had somebody like Trump come in and give us the First Step Act to try to right the wrongs that were done with the three strikes rule and nobody is talking about that.”

