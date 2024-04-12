Blackstone makes $10 billion bet on multifamily units

(ZEROHEDGE) – Democrats are probably furious after reading The Wall Street Journal's headline announcing Blackstone's $10 billion acquisition of Apartment Income REIT, taking the company private. This move signals the firm's bullishness on the rental housing market, especially when rents are beginning to re-accelerate.

Blackstone agreed to purchase AIR Communities for $39.12 a share, representing a 25% premium to the company's closing share price on Friday. The deal is being completed through the investment management company's $30.4 billion global real-estate fund.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Blackstone favors rental housing as one of the hottest places in the commercial property market to invest. The acquisition of AIR will give the investment manager exposure to 76 rental housing communities in coastal markets, including Boston, Miami, and Los Angeles.

Read the full story ›