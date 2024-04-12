A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money ScandalsTHE PRICE IS FRIGHT

Blackstone makes $10 billion bet on multifamily units

Real rents begin re-accelerating

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 12, 2024 at 5:03pm

(ZEROHEDGE) – Democrats are probably furious after reading The Wall Street Journal's headline announcing Blackstone's $10 billion acquisition of Apartment Income REIT, taking the company private. This move signals the firm's bullishness on the rental housing market, especially when rents are beginning to re-accelerate.

Blackstone agreed to purchase AIR Communities for $39.12 a share, representing a 25% premium to the company's closing share price on Friday. The deal is being completed through the investment management company's $30.4 billion global real-estate fund.

Blackstone favors rental housing as one of the hottest places in the commercial property market to invest. The acquisition of AIR will give the investment manager exposure to 76 rental housing communities in coastal markets, including Boston, Miami, and Los Angeles.

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







