Boeing doom-loop of endless crises sends share tumbling

(ZEROHEDGE) – Boeing shares tumbled to a 1.5-year low in New York on Friday afternoon after another scandal rocked the planemaker this week. The troubled planemaker has been trapped in an endless doom loop of scandals.

From door plugs ripping off Boeing jets to tires falling off, runway excursions, engine fires, hydraulic leaks, and pilot seat malfunctions, confidence in the planemaker has collapsed.

Just this week, The New York Times released a shocking report of a Boeing engineer turned whistleblower who revealed that sections of the 787 Dreamliner fuselage were improperly fastened together, posing structural integrity risks.

