'Bogus': Colleagues circle the wagon for ANOTHER Harvard prof accused of plagiarism

Fourth black female employee in three months to face literary theft allegations

Published April 1, 2024 at 2:13pm
Christina Cross (LinkedIn)

Christina Cross

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Colleagues are coming to the defense of a Harvard University sociologist who was recently accused of plagiarism, arguing the claims are bogus and part of a larger attack on black female scholars in higher education.

Award-winning Harvard University Professor Christina Cross is under fire over allegations of plagiarism in a complaint first reported in mid-March by conservative education activist Christopher Rufo in City Journal.

The complaint, provided to Rufo, “documents a pattern of misappropriation in Cross’s dissertation and one other academic paper.”

Read the full story ›

These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







