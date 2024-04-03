Is the book of Job speaking to America?

Studying the book of Job, a lot of people gloss through the first two chapters. If you do this, you miss the whole the book. The first two chapters must be studied, for they set the stage for the rest of the book.

In chapter 1, we find that Job was performing daily sacrifices just in case his children had sinned against God.

And his sons went and feasted in their houses, every one his day; and sent and called for their three sisters to eat and to drink with them. And it was so, when the days of their feasting were gone about, that Job sent and sanctified them, and rose up early in the morning, and offered burnt offerings according to the number of them all: for Job said, It may be that my sons have sinned, and cursed God in their hearts. Thus did Job continually (Job 1:4,5).

While Job may have been righteous, his children were not, causing Job to atone for their sins "continually." Studying Job's sons, one finds that the word translated "drink" means "imbibe." The archaic meaning of "imbibe" from the dictionary means to "soak or steep." The word "steep" means "to saturate or subject thoroughly to some strong or pervading influence, being soaked in a liquid." Therefore, this is saying that Job's sons were daily having wild drunken parties and were inviting their sisters to attend. Instead of correcting his children, Job was atoning for their sins "continually."

This is similar to the indulgences for which people were paying the church in the Middle Ages. These perversions of the Word of God made Martin Luther angry. People were literally paying for their sins before they committed them, so they would be forgiven once they committed the sin. Paying for these indulgences gave people the false assurance that the sin was somehow already atoned for, and thus, acceptable.

This is just like Job, atoning for his children instead of correcting them – and just like America's leaders condoning perversion in our society, instead of correcting it.

The Bible says, "He, that being often reproved hardeneth his neck, shall suddenly be destroyed, and that without remedy" (Proverbs 29:1). So, if you continue in sin, the sin will bring the curse upon you, which will happen suddenly. This is exactly what happened to Job's children and property. It all came in one day.

And there was a day when his sons and his daughters were eating and drinking wine in their eldest brother's house: And there came a messenger unto Job, and said, The oxen were plowing, and the asses feeding beside them: And the Sabeans fell upon them, and took them away; yea, they have slain the servants with the edge of the sword; and I only am escaped alone to tell thee. While he was yet speaking, there came also another, and said, The fire of God is fallen from heaven, and hath burned up the sheep, and the servants, and consumed them; and I only am escaped alone to tell thee. While he was yet speaking, there came also another, and said, The Chaldeans made out three bands, and fell upon the camels, and have carried them away, yea, and slain the servants with the edge of the sword; and I only am escaped alone to tell thee. While he was yet speaking, there came also another, and said, Thy sons and thy daughters were eating and drinking wine in their eldest brother's house: And, behold, there came a great wind from the wilderness, and smote the four corners of the house, and it fell upon the young men, and they are dead; and I only am escaped alone to tell thee (Job 1:13-19).

This is what I am concerned is going to happen to America: destruction as a concerted act, suddenly – in one day. People must choose to repent from sin, make a stand against perversion and turn to follow the LORD God Almighty, while there is time.

The book of the Revelation speaks of a country being destroyed in one day, while all the merchants sat offshore and watched it burn.

And I heard another voice from heaven, saying, Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities. Reward her even as she rewarded you, and double unto her double according to her works: in the cup which she hath filled fill to her double. How much she hath glorified herself, and lived deliciously, so much torment and sorrow give her: for she saith in her heart, I sit a queen, and am no widow, and shall see no sorrow. Therefore shall her plagues come in one day, death, and mourning, and famine; and she shall be utterly burned with fire: for strong is the Lord God who judgeth her. And the kings of the earth, who have committed fornication and lived deliciously with her, shall bewail her, and lament for her, when they shall see the smoke of her burning, Standing afar off for the fear of her torment, saying, Alas, alas, that great city Babylon, that mighty city! for in one hour is thy judgment come. And the merchants of the earth shall weep and mourn over her; for no man buyeth their merchandise any more: (Revelation 18:4-11).

This passage speaks of a country with which the merchants of the world did business. They set offshore and watched this country burn, as destruction came "in one day … in one hour." That means the judgment came "suddenly," with such force that the country was destroyed. Is this America? I don't know, but I do know the answers to the problems of America's people. The answers are repentance, faith in Jesus Christ, and following the Word and will of God.

