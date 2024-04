THE KIDS ARE ALL RIGHT

(FOX NEWS) -- A young girl is being called a hero by her own family after she ran inside her house as its roof burned to alert her sleeping mom and siblings to the grave danger.

Olivia Patterson, age 6, was playing outside with a friend in a nearby yard.

That's when she realized that the roof of her family's semi-detached home in Riccall, North Yorkshire, England, was on fire, according to the U.K. newspaper The Times.

