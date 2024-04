(FOX NEWS) -- Beer without the buzz is behind the biggest buzz in the biz.

"Alcohol-free beer has been one of the hottest growth trends in the industry the past three to five years," beer-industry insider Bump Williams, of Bump Williams Consulting in Connecticut, told Fox News Digital.

The segment enjoyed a 34.5% sales rise in 2023 compared with year-end 2022 figures, according to industry analytics that Williams shared via NielsenIQ. Zero-proof beer is showing a similar rise here in 2024.

Read the full story ›