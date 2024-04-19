Calf rejected by its mother becomes gun store employee

(NEW YORK POST) – You couldn’t ask for a better cow-worker! A gun store in Maine is drawing in herds of customers after saving a rejected cow-calf found cold and shivering in a muddy puddle in the woods.

“[Kade’s] mom had rejected him so he was shivering and cold and laying in some mud in the woods and we found him and me and my wife brought him in the house and warmed him up and kept him alive,” Adam Hendsbee, owner of A&G Shooting in Fairfield, told WFVX-TV.

Hendsbee said the miniature zebu calf — affectionately named Kade — has now become the store’s goodwill ambassador. “Didn’t plan on having a cow but now we have a cow so what do you do with a cow? You treat it like a dog and you bring it to work,” he told WSVN-TV.

