California border fentanyl seizures double as Texas strengthens border

(JUST THE NEWS) – California seized over one million fentanyl pills just last week, more than was seized in all of February, highlighting how much smuggling of drugs and illegal immigrants has shifted to California since Texas strengthened its border. In September, California Governor Gavin Newsom increased the California National Guard’s San Diego border region presence from 40 to 60 soldiers for narcotics operations.

“We are doing our job to keep illegal drugs off the streets of California,” Newsom said in a statement. "By working with our state, local and federal partners, we are continuing to crack down on drug trafficking in our communities.”

A California bill to strip sanctuary state protections from fentanyl dealers failed in committee two weeks ago amid strong Democratic opposition. The bill’s author said law enforcement is significantly hampered from following through on drug trafficking investigations regarding illegal immigrants due to the state’s sanctuary state protections limiting federal and local law enforcement interactions regarding illegal immigrant criminal suspects.

