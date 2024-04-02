Canada marks most rapid population growth in 66 years

(ZEROHEDGE) – Thanks to an influx of immigrants in 2023, Canada has experienced its most rapid population growth in six decades, according to True North.

As of January 1, 2024, the nation’s population reached a staggering 40,769,890, marking a 3.2% increase from the previous year, the highest annual growth reported since 1957. Canada’s real-time population clock shows that the country’s population has now broken 41 million, just months after breaking the 40 million threshold.

In Q4, 2023 alone, Canada's population increased by 241,494 people between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. "In 2023, the vast majority (97.6%) of Canada’s population growth came from international migration (both permanent and temporary immigration), and the remaining portion (2.4%) came from natural increase," reads a report published last week by Statistics Canada.

