Cancer-causing 'forever chemicals' detected in Band-Aids, enter blood through open wounds

By Jim Hoft

The Gateway Pundit

In a groundbreaking study spearheaded by the consumer advocacy group Mamavation, alarming levels of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), commonly referred to as ‘forever chemicals’, have been discovered in widely-used bandage brands, including Band-Aid.

PFAS, known for their persistence in the environment and in human bodies, have been linked to a slew of health issues, including cancer, immune system disruption, and reproductive problems.

Mamavation’s inquiry into the presence of PFAS in bandages was conducted in partnership with Environmental Health News and received scientific validation from notable experts such as Terrence Collins of Carnegie Mellon University and Linda S. Birnbaum, former director of the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences. The study entailed sending 40 bandages from 18 different brands to an EPA-certified laboratory to test for the presence of PFAS.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The results were alarming: 65% of the tested bandages contained detectable levels of PFAS, with concentrations ranging from 11 to 328 parts per million (ppm).

Will you avoid using Band-Aids and other adhesive bandages based on this news? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 67% (2 Votes) 33% (1 Votes)

Particularly concerning was the discovery that 63% of bandages marketed towards “people of color” contained these hazardous chemicals.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, have long been used for their oil-resistant, grease-resistant, and water-resistant properties, according to the FDA. While they are known for their durability, their presence in everyday items has become a major concern due to their potential link to numerous health issues.

Bandages with PFAS:

Band-Aid Flexible Fabric Comfortable Protection Bandages (older sample, likely 7-8 years old, not available in stores): 188 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad. Note: Check for older Band-Aids in your cabinet.

(older sample, likely 7-8 years old, not available in stores): 188 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad. Note: Check for older Band-Aids in your cabinet. Band-Aid OURTONE Flexible Fabric BR45 Bandages : 262 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad.

: 262 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad. Band-Aid OURTONE Flexible Fabric BR55 Bandages : 250 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad.

: 250 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad. Band-Aid OURTONE Flexible Fabric BR65 Bandages : 260 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pads and 374 ppm on the sticky flaps; a second product tested showed 169 ppm on the absorbent pad.

: 260 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pads and 374 ppm on the sticky flaps; a second product tested showed 169 ppm on the absorbent pad. Care Science Antibacterial Flexible Fabric Adhesive Bandages : 328 ppm organic fluorine on the sticky flaps; non-detect on the absorbent pad.

: 328 ppm organic fluorine on the sticky flaps; non-detect on the absorbent pad. Curad Assorted Bandages 4-Sided Seal : 140 ppm organic fluorine on the sticky flaps; non-detect on the absorbent pad.

: 140 ppm organic fluorine on the sticky flaps; non-detect on the absorbent pad. CVS Health C60 Flexible Fabric Antibacterial Bandages : 201 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad.

: 201 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad. CVS Health C70 Flexible Fabric Sterile Bandages : 124 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad and 272 ppm on the sticky flaps; a second product tested showed 156 ppm in the absorbent pad.

: 124 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad and 272 ppm on the sticky flaps; a second product tested showed 156 ppm in the absorbent pad. CVS Health C80 Flexible Fabric Antibacterial Bandages : 128 ppm organic fluorine in the absorbent pad.

: 128 ppm organic fluorine in the absorbent pad. Equate (Walmart) Flexible Fabric Bandages Antibacterial : 118 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad and 165 ppm on the sticky flaps.

: 118 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad and 165 ppm on the sticky flaps. Equate (Walmart) SKIN TONE Antibacterial Bandages Flexible Fabric (darkest shade): 197 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad and 251 ppm on the sticky flaps; a second product tested was 183 ppm on the absorbent pad.

(darkest shade): 197 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad and 251 ppm on the sticky flaps; a second product tested was 183 ppm on the absorbent pad. Equate (Walmart) SKIN TONE Antibacterial Bandages Flexible Fabric (medium to dark shade): 112 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad. (Matches black and brown skin tones)

(medium to dark shade): 112 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad. (Matches black and brown skin tones) Equate (Walmart) SKIN TONE Antibacterial Bandages Flexible Fabric (medium to light shade): 120 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad. (Matches black and brown skin tones)

(medium to light shade): 120 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad. (Matches black and brown skin tones) First Honey Manuka Bandages : 157 ppm organic fluorine on the sticky flaps; non-detect on the absorbent pad.

: 157 ppm organic fluorine on the sticky flaps; non-detect on the absorbent pad. Rite Aid First Aid Advanced Antibacterial Fabric Adhesive Bandages : 101 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad and 181 ppm on the sticky flaps.

: 101 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad and 181 ppm on the sticky flaps. Solimo (Amazon Brand) Flexible Fabric Adhesive Bandages : 104 ppm organic fluorine on the sticky flaps; non-detect on the absorbent pad.

: 104 ppm organic fluorine on the sticky flaps; non-detect on the absorbent pad. UP & UP (Target) Flexible Fabric Bandages: 256 ppm organic fluorine on the absorbent pad and 253 ppm on the sticky flaps.

Linda Birnbaum, a renowned toxicologist and Scholar in Residence at Duke University, expressed her concern over the findings.

“Because bandages are placed upon open wounds, it’s troubling to learn that they may be also exposing children and adults to PFAS. It’s obvious from the data that PFAS are not needed for wound care, so it’s important that the industry remove their presence to protect the public from PFAS and opt instead for PFAS-free materials,” she said.

The health effects linked to PFAS exposure are substantial. These include:

Reduction in immunity

Reduced vaccination response

Increased risk of allergies & asthma in young children

Affected growth, learning, and behavior of infants and older children

Increase cholesterol levels

Metabolic diseases like obesity & diabetes

Cardiovascular disease

Lowered a woman’s chance of getting pregnant

Lowered male fertility

Increased risk of kidney & testicular cancers

Causes endocrine disruption

Disrupted normal thyroid function

Increases risk of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in children

Other industries known to use PFAS include textiles, food packaging, personal care products, cookware, and even firefighting foams. The ubiquitous nature of PFAS chemicals means they are found in the blood of virtually all Americans, making widespread exposure a significant public health concern.

Read more of the reports here.

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!