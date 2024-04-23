A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • IN-DEPTH
  • SPECIAL
  • REPORT!
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions FaithTHE STAR TREATMENT

Candace Cameron Bure reveals how she was almost killed

'Came right next to my head within an inch'

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 22, 2024 at 8:10pm

Candace Cameron Bure (Facebook)

(CBN NEWS) -- Outspoken Christian actress and TV executive Candace Cameron Bure recently shared about a near-death experience she had while filming Netflix's "Fuller House."

The 48-year-old actress recently sat down with fellow costars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber on their podcast "How Rude, Tanneritos!" and shared about a time she "almost died" while rehearsing a stunt for the show.

"That's not even an exaggeration," she said as she began to explain about an American Ninja Warrior-style stunt that included a zipline across the living room set of the show.

Read the full story ›

Support WND News Center Support WND News Center
Around the Web
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







TikTok influencer, 'Club Rat' director Eva Evans dead at 29
Israelis remember hostages, fallen soldiers, terror victims as Passover begins
Candace Cameron Bure reveals how she was almost killed
WATCH: Student charged after repeatedly slapping teacher in shocking viral video
Hollywood's Anne Hathaway reveals the 'gross' thing she was asked to do during auditions
See more...
Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×