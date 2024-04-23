Candace Cameron Bure reveals how she was almost killed

(CBN NEWS) -- Outspoken Christian actress and TV executive Candace Cameron Bure recently shared about a near-death experience she had while filming Netflix's "Fuller House."

The 48-year-old actress recently sat down with fellow costars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber on their podcast "How Rude, Tanneritos!" and shared about a time she "almost died" while rehearsing a stunt for the show.

"That's not even an exaggeration," she said as she began to explain about an American Ninja Warrior-style stunt that included a zipline across the living room set of the show.

Read the full story ›