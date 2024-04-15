'I can't go to my son's graduation': Trump slams judge at hush-money trial

By Jason Cohen

Daily Caller News Foundation

Former President Donald Trump on Monday railed against a judge for allegedly not letting him attend his son Barron’s graduation.

Trump’s trial over an alleged $130,000 payout to porn star Stormy Daniels as part of an agreement for her to stay quiet during the former president’s successful 2016 campaign for the White House started Monday. Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the trial, ruled that he must be in the courtroom instead of his son’s graduation, the former president asserted.

“We had some amazing things happen today,” Trump said. “As you know, my son is graduating from high school and it looks like the judge will not let me go to the graduation of my son who’s worked very, very hard and he’s a great student. And I’m very proud of the fact that he did so well and was looking forward for years to have his graduation with his mother and father there. It looks like the judge isn’t going to allow me to escape this scam, it’s a scam trial.”

President #DonaldTrump at start of hush-money trial: 'This is an assault on America ... Nothing like this has ever happened before. #Trump2024 #TrumpTrial pic.twitter.com/24SRpsXLsE — WND News (@worldnetdaily) April 15, 2024

“In addition, as you know, next Thursday we’re before the United States Supreme Court on a very big hearing on immunity,” Trump added. “And this is something that we’ve been waiting for a long time and the judge of course is not going to allow us. He’s a very conflicted judge and he’s not going to allow us to go to that and he won’t allow me to leave here for a half a day and go to D.C. and go before the United States Supreme Court because he thinks he’s superior, I guess, to the Supreme Court.”

Merchan imposed a gag order on Trump that he recently expanded to bar Trump from making statements regarding witnesses, prosecutors other than the district attorney, court staff, their families and prospective jurors.

“That I can’t go to my son’s graduation or that I can’t go to the United States Supreme Court, that I’m not in Georgia or Florida or North Carolina, campaigning like I should be. It’s perfect for the radical left Democrats. That’s exactly what they want. This is about election interference,” Trump concluded.

