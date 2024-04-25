A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
DiversionsCRIME AND PUNISHMENT

Car dealership mistake ends with innocent driver held by police at gunpoint

Lost the paperwork, reported loaner vehicle as stolen

Around the Web By Around the Web
Published April 25, 2024 at 12:08pm

(Unsplash.com)

(FOX NEWS) – A car dealership's clerical error led California police to arrest an innocent man at gunpoint in a terrifying mix-up.

Driver Jamie Rodgers can be seen with his hands in the air on side of the highway just before a cadre of officers armed with rifles and pistols approach him on dash cam footage provided to Fox 11 by the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The agency told the outlet they had received reports that he had stolen the vehicle from Car Pros Kia Huntington Beach and was considered "armed and dangerous," KTLA reported.

Read the full story ›


